Short Interest in Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Drops By 56.7%

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PWZYF remained flat at C$9.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.86. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a fifty-two week low of C$9.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.83.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

