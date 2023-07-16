Short Interest in Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Declines By 43.9%

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance

RAFLF remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Friday. Raffles Medical Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07.

Raffles Medical Group Company Profile

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, radiotherapy, and dental services.

