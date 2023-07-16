Short Interest in Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Declines By 43.9%

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
RAFLF remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Friday. Raffles Medical Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07.
Raffles Medical Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Raffles Medical Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Raffles Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raffles Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.