Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Drops By 81.4%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renault Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,701. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Renault

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.