Short Interest in RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Drops By 38.5%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain Price Performance

RocketFuel Blockchain stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,743. RocketFuel Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

