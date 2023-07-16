Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Decreases By 54.4%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of SAFRY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 51,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,619. Safran has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.2612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

