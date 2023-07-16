Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Increases By 144.1%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 144.1% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Swvl alerts:

Swvl Price Performance

SWVLW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,609. Swvl has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.