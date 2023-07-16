Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Decreases By 33.3%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGAA. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,532,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 408,901 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 718.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,227,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,077,060 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $10,240,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 93.0% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 982,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 473,683 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 870,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

TGAA remained flat at $10.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472. Target Global Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

