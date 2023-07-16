Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Increases By 388.0%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 388.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:GRX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,898. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.27.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
