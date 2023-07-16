Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Rises By 32.7%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 104,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,426. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.75). Research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -10.96 EPS for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed to treat autoimmune conditions.

