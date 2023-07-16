Short Interest in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expands By 588.9%

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a growth of 588.9% from the June 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 18,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $223,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Townsquare Media news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 18,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $223,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 598,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,947.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,699 shares of company stock valued at $569,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 684,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.0% in the first quarter. Praetorian Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 91,797 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 320,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,709. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

