Short Interest in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Increases By 41.9%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $5.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.31. The company had a trading volume of 889,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,221. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.