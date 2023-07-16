Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 68.2% in June

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $84.34. 70,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,473. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $91.34.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

