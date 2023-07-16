Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $139.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

