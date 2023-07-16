SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.35 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $301.57 million and approximately $19.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,323.24 or 1.00032535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002223 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24933055 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $27,399,550.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.