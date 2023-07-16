SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Short Interest Update

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMG Industries Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of SMGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,748. SMG Industries has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation services company in the United States. It engages in the transportation of infrastructure components, such as bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane activities used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

