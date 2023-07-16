Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Up 68.1% in June

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,572,000 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the June 15th total of 9,263,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Smoore International Stock Performance

SMORF remained flat at C$0.93 during midday trading on Friday. Smoore International has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.92.

About Smoore International

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients.

