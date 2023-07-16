Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $213.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.35.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.66. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 625,727 shares of company stock valued at $110,430,643. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

