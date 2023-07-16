SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $210.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $212.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

