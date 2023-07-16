SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $89.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.