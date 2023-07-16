SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 642 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

