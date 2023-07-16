SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 23 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $763.35 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $452.46 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $717.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.