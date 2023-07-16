SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,318 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

