SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 409 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average of $217.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $238.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.