SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,398,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 541.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

