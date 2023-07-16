Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

DNAB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,368. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp.

