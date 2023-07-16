Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 265,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,574. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

