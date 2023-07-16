SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Short Interest Up 75.0% in June

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

SoFi Web 3 ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.11. 4,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Web 3.0 index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies around the globe that are positioned to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies associated with Web 3.0. TWEB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

