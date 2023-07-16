Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Solo Brands Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE DTC opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $501.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 648,675 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

