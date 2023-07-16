Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 222.4% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 14,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

