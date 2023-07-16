Sourceless 24-Hour Volume Tops $36.53 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $597.71 million and $36.53 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,299.25 or 1.00014014 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02847295 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

