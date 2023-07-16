Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

SOMC stock remained flat at $18.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Cuts Dividend

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

(Get Free Report)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.