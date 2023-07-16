SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPEM opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

