SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Reduced by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,917 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

