Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in June

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sph Reit Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sph Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sph Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.