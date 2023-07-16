Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of ANY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.21. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.