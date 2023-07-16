STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the June 15th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE STAG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

