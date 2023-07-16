Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Standex International Trading Down 0.7 %

SXI stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.39. 30,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,483. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.48. Standex International has a 1 year low of $80.88 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $161,374.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $161,374.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,607,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after purchasing an additional 81,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 187.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 64,022 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.