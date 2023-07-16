State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 10,800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

WFC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $43.56. 30,897,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,808,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

