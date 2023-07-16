State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $79,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY traded up $14.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.46. 2,955,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,986. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.41. The firm has a market cap of $426.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.45.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

