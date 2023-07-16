State of Michigan Retirement System Has $30.66 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $5.06 on Friday, reaching $414.61. 984,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.54 and a 200 day moving average of $399.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $293.18 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.11.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

