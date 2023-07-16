State of Michigan Retirement System Has $51.19 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,823 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $514.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,941. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $523.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

