State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for about 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 2.36% of Teladoc Health worth $99,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 3,943,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $44.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $509,950 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.