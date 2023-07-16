State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,829,600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,187,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,829,600 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of AT&T worth $253,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $14.50. 101,745,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,380,564. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.