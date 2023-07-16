State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

State Street Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

