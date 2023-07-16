State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
State Street Trading Down 12.1 %
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
State Street Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at State Street
Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.