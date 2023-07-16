Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 40.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,698,000 after buying an additional 9,565,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,611,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,939,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,140,000 after buying an additional 1,196,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,321,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,753,000 after buying an additional 317,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

