Stifel Nicolaus Increases AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $36.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZEK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.81.

AZEK stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 341.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after buying an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 848.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after buying an additional 1,882,284 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 1,056,388 shares during the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

