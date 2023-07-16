StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 1.0 %

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $24.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

