StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lee Enterprises Stock Up 3.3 %
LEE opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
