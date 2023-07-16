StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises Stock Up 3.3 %

LEE opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

