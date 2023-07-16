StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.63.

SYNH stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

