StockNews.com Downgrades CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,717 shares of company stock worth $1,606,672 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

